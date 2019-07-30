Services
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 381-7100
Brian Richardson
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Brian M. Richardson


1962 - 2019
Brian M. Richardson

Indianapolis - 57, of Indianapolis, passed away at home on July 28, 2019. Brian is survived by his mother; Jean Richardson, sister; Carol Richardson, brothers; Jimmie and Herb, Richardson, Jay Kiritsis and Joe Morgan. A memorial service for Brian will be held on Friday, August 2, at 3:00 pm in Family Funeral Care with a memorial gathering from 1:00 until time of service. Fond memories and condolences may be offered at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 30, 2019
