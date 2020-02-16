|
Brian Michael Gootee
Indianapolis - 60, passed away February 14, 2020. He was born on August 23, 1959 in Indianapolis, Indiana as the son of Burdean and Sue Ann Gootee.
Brian enjoyed many things in life but being with his family was his greatest treasure. He always had a good time shooting pool, camping, and visiting relatives in Michigan. Brian also loved to travel and even went to New Mexico with his Boy Scout group. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him.
Brian is survived by his brother, Bruce Gootee; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 11am-12noon at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229. There will be a service following at 12noon also at the funeral home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2020