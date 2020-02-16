Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan Washington Park East
10722 E. Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan Washington Park East
10722 E. Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Gootee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Michael Gootee


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Michael Gootee Obituary
Brian Michael Gootee

Indianapolis - 60, passed away February 14, 2020. He was born on August 23, 1959 in Indianapolis, Indiana as the son of Burdean and Sue Ann Gootee.

Brian enjoyed many things in life but being with his family was his greatest treasure. He always had a good time shooting pool, camping, and visiting relatives in Michigan. Brian also loved to travel and even went to New Mexico with his Boy Scout group. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him.

Brian is survived by his brother, Bruce Gootee; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 11am-12noon at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229. There will be a service following at 12noon also at the funeral home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -