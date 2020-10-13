Brian Michael ImmelBrian Michael Immel, 33, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 9, 2020. He was born on July 24, 1987 in Indianapolis, IN and grew up in Carmel, IN. Brian was a member of Carmel United Methodist Church. He graduated from Carmel High School in 2006. He had many interests including camping, trying new recipes, volunteering at Carmel United Methodist Food Pantry, and Gleaners. He loved riding his bike for miles. His happiest times were with his cats.Brian is survived by his parents, Pamela and Steven Immel; twin sister, Laura (Adam) Gadberry; half-brother, Jonathon Martin; grandparents, Robert and Marty Immel; aunts, Elaine (Norman) Gaulin, Deborah (Michael) Chabot, and Janet Immel Daniels; uncles, Geoffrey (Jeanne) Grove and Robert Immel. He leaves behind many cousins and friends. His grandparents, Lester and Carole Grove are deceased.A socially distanced visitation will be at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, 325 E. Carmel Drive, Carmel, IN on Saturday, October 17th between 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. A funeral service will be at Carmel United Methodist Church and will begin at 12:30 PM, 621 S. Rangeline Road, Carmel, IN following visitation.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carmel United Methodist Church Food Pantry on 621 S. Rangeline Road or Humane Society for Hamilton County on 1721 Pleasant Street, Noblesville, IN.