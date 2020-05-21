Brian Robert Dunham
Indianapolis -
Brian Robert Dunham, 63, died May 16, 2020. He was an interstate truck driver for over twenty years, retiring in 2019. Internment will be at Crown Hill Cemetery. Please contact Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services for further information.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 21 to May 22, 2020.