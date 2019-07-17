Resources
Brian S. Kane Sr.


1961 - 2019
Brian S. Kane Sr. Obituary
Brian S. Kane Sr., 58, of Franklin, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife, children, and family. Brian was born on January 23, 1961 in Indianapolis, to the late Patrick and June Kane.

Brian is survived by his wife Cherie, his sons; Brian Kane Jr. and Shaun Kane, Daughter, Tierney Kane, Brothers; Quinn (Sheryl) Kane, Kevin (Linda) Kane, and Tim Kane, Sister; Terry (Matthew) Payne, sisters-in-law; Carolyn (James) English and Marilyn Elliott, brother-in-law; Morgan Elliott, as well as several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in passing by his brother Michael Kane.

Brian served in the United States Navy for twenty years, serving with many great shipmates and he enjoyed serving his country with pride.

Brian wished there be no service. As he had a love of the sea and spending time with family at the ocean, his ashes will be scattered at a later date.

The family is asking that if you wish to celebrate and honor Brian, donations be made to the in his memory.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 17, 2019
