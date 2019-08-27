Services
Bridget Marie FitzGerald


1989 - 2019
Bridget Marie FitzGerald Obituary
Bridget Marie FitzGerald

Indianapolis - Bridget Marie FitzGerald was born on June 26, 1989 and passed away on August 20, 2019. She leaves behind her parents, Matthew and Carole FitzGerald, sister Kate FitzGerald and brother-in-law David Hamstra, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends and her beloved dog, Bozo.

Bridget attended Carmel High School and IUPUI. She helped found Unconditional Ministries in 2012. Her sharp wit, warm hugs and beautiful smile were legendary. She was deeply loved and will be forever missed. A private memorial service is being arranged by Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bridget's memory to the Wheeler Center for Women and Children, where she was proud to have worked, or to the Indiana University School of Medicine (IUSM). To give to Wheeler, please visit wheelermission.org/wheeler125/donate/. To give to IUSM, please visit myiu.org/one-time-gift and select "IU Foundation", then search all funds for "Neurobiology Alcohol and Drug Addiction Research". Please indicate "In memory of Bridget FitzGerald" on your gift.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 27, 2019
