Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bridgett Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bridgett J. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bridgett J. Smith Obituary
Bridgett J. Smith

New Palestine - Bridgett Jeanette (Bravard) Smith, 45, of New Palestine, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 11am - 1pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, with a celebration of life service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Heartspring, www.heartspring.org.

To view an extended obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bridgett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
Download Now