Bridgett J. Smith
New Palestine - Bridgett Jeanette (Bravard) Smith, 45, of New Palestine, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 11am - 1pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, with a celebration of life service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Heartspring, www.heartspring.org.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019