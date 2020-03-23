|
|
Brook Anthony Camden
Indianapolis - Brook Anthony Camden, 40, of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Dayton, OH and Kokomo, IN, passed away at home surrounded by family on March 19, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born April 21, 1979, in Kokomo, Indiana, the son of Denny and Lyn (Martin) Camden.
Brook was a 1997 graduate of Kokomo High School. He went on to study graphic design becoming a graduate of the Ohio Institute of Photography and Technology in Dayton, Ohio. Brook's career began with Alien Workshop in Dayton before designing and fabricating stained glass with Centerville Glass. In 2007 Brook began his career with Fox Stained Glass Studios, in Indianapolis, where he found a home among the Fox Family. There he became an integral part of their team. Driven by his love for the craft and his passion for art in all forms, he quickly became Lead Craftsmen, Master in the restoration of historic stained glass, and finally, Art Director and Project Manager of major projects from design to installation.
In 2013, Brook opened Camden Stained Glass with the full support and encouragement of Clare Fox Acheson, his mentor, co-worker and beloved friend, upon her retirement. Brook's commissions included the design and fabrication of significant religious and commercial installations, restoration of historic stained glass throughout Indiana and beyond, with some residential as well. Brook's works are counted among the most revered commissions and entrusted restorations in the Midwest. His website www.camdenstainedglass.com and Instagram account @camden_glass feature his art.
As a small business owner Brook cared for his glass studio family as his own. His commitment to their growth and well-being was steadfast. Brook stood ever grateful and dedicated to the honors of working alongside skilled craftsmen who shared his passion for stained glass, and of being entrusted with clients' most treasured glass pieces.
Brook was a very determined person who saw obstacles as a challenge. He would meet adversity head on. From conquering a move on his skateboard in his younger days to successfully securing and completing historical restorations. He was humble in his accomplishments in life, never boasting of how much he had achieved in so little time.
He had a love for American craftsmanship, from his handmade shoe and hat collection to his Indian motorcycle. Brook also enjoyed cooking, fly fishing, music, and antiques.
Brook was gifted, talented and creative not only in his craft but in his friendships. Many recall how generously he supported them through life's difficult times. This resounding love for friends and family will be cherished by all who knew and loved him.
Brook is survived by his parents and sister Andrea Camden; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends; and, his beloved dog Coffy.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond and Lois Martin, and Walter and Geneva Camden; and, his beloved cat Percy.
A memorial service in celebration of Brook's life will be held at a later date. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Kokomo, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.shirleyandstout.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020