Brooke Elizabeth Smith
Brooke Elizabeth Smith, 42, of Oakland, CA, formerly of Zionsville, IN, died on January 19, 2020, the victim of a hit and run car accident. She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on August 26,1977, to George Pearson Smith, Jr., and Susan Jane Leffel Smith. Brooke is survived by her parents, of Zionsville, Indiana, her sisters, Molly Murphy (Rich), of Carmel, Indiana, and Amy Fries (David) of Santa Fe, New Mexico and four adoring nieces and nephews. Aunts and uncles Patsy Kennedy, Barbara Wynne, Nancy and Hobby Wilson and Jim Leffel join her family in mourning along with her many cousins and countless friends. A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 10th, at 4:00 PM, in Robertson Chapel at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Indianapolis. A private burial will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery earlier that day. Contributions in Brooke's memory may be made to Glen Helen Raptor Center, 1075 State Route 343, Yellow Springs, OH 45387 (https://www.glenhelen.org/raptor-center). Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery is assisting with arrangements. Brooke's full obituary may be found, and condolences may be shared online with the family, at https://www.crownhill.org/obituaries.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020