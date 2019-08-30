|
|
Brown Harrison
Carmel - Brown Harrison, 93 of Carmel, passed away on Tuesday August 27, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on January 31, 1926 in Rockville, IN to the late Benjamin Clayton and Hazel Brown Harrison.
Brown met his wife, Joyce, while they were teaching at North Central High School. Brown retired after teaching mathematics for 40 years. After retiring he worked as a cashier at Osco Drug for another 10 years. Brown was a member of the Rockville Masons and the Carmel American Legion. He was an Army Veteran from World War II. He attended Orchard Park Presbyterian Church where he was an elder and was active in Bible Studies and small groups. He loved to play games and was an avid card player. He also loved to dance, especially with his wife and daughters. Brown and Joyce enjoyed volunteering in a local food pantry and the Carmel Elementary School media center. He was a beloved Grandad and enjoyed attending his grandsons' sports events. Brown and his family loved camping and visiting National and State Parks.
Brown is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Joyce Tavlin Harrison; daughters, Diana Lyn (Scott) Eichman, and Cynthia Joyce (Collin) Massie; and grandsons, Gannon Eichman, Reece Eichman, Brandon Massie, and Justin Massie. He was preceded in passing by his two sisters, Ann and Jane.
Friends and family are invited to gather to celebrate Brown's life. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday September 6, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel (325 E. Carmel Dr., Carmel, IN 46032). A graveside service will begin at 9:00 am on Saturday September 7, 2019 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN) where military honors will be rendered. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, or the . Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019