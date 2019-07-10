|
|
Bruce Alan Troyer
Elkhart, IN - January 16, 1945-July 6, 2019
Bruce Alan Troyer, age 74 of Elkhart, formerly of Indianapolis, passed on July 6, 2019 at the Elkhart Center for Hospice.
He was born in Marion, Indiana the son of Byron L. and Ina (Holland) Troyer of Greentown. He had lived in this area since 2012.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Levitz), daughter Nichole (Michael) Wenzlick of Camby, Indiana and twin sister Arlene (Richard) Rees of North Carolina Also surviving are step daughters Laura Dixon (Lelan Moulton) of Elkhart, Monette Collard of Indianapolis and Rhonda Collard of Florida. Two grandchildren, Faith and Melissa Wenzlick, also survive.
Bruce was a civil engineer and worked for INDOT/ GREENFIELD CONSTRUCTION for 43 years, retiring in 2011.
He had many interests and friends. He was a Mason, an avid reader, very knowledgeable, interested in many things including, anything to do with racing, History, muscle cars, Civil War re-enactment and eating.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no service and cremation has taken place.
Family and friends are invited to meet at his favorite place, the Elkhart Cracker-Barrel July 27, 2019 at 3:00 pm, where he will treat for the last time. Please RSVP to: [email protected]
Memorial remembrances in his name may be directed to or Elkhart Center for Hospice. Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 10, 2019