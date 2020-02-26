|
|
Bruce Alexander Biddle, II
Indianapolis - Bruce Alexander Biddle II, of Indianapolis, passed away unexpectedly Friday, February 21, 2020 at his home.
Bruce was born March 16, 1975, in Columbus, Indiana, the son of Bruce A. and Deborah R. Blaine Biddle.
While attending North High School, Bruce excelled in tennis and was among the final four in the state. After graduating, he attended the I.U. Kelly School of Business where he majored in Spanish and computer information systems. He eventually received several certifications in computer technology. Bruce loved to attend Grateful Dead and Phish concerts. He was a perfectionist. Once he mastered whatever it was that he chose to learn, he would move onto the next interest. His love of skiing in Denver is another example of his desire to learn and master these interests. Bruce was the owner of his own company, Pista Consulting.
Survivors include his parents, Bruce (Debbie) Biddle; sister, Brandy Gilliatt, both of Columbus; nephews, Ethan, Cole; nieces, Cassidy and Mya.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Mary Western and Thomas and Lucille Blaine.
In keeping with the family's request, cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be held March 7, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at The Inn at Irwin Gardens, 608 5th Street, Columbus, Indiana 47201.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Indiana Forest Alliance through Patagonia Action Works.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with Bruce's family at barkesweaverglick.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020