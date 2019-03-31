|
Bruce B. Bowers
Carmel - Bruce B. Bowers, 83 of Carmel, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Bruce was born May 29, 1935 in Macon County, IL to the late Oliver and Ada Mae Bowers. He received his master's degree from the University of Illinois. Bruce served in the US Army.
Bruce retired as Chief Financial Officer at Decorating Den Interiors after 32 years.
Bruce had many hobbies that will be part of his legacy for his family. He was an avid woodworker and he created many beautiful fretwork pieces that will always be cherished possessions of his family.
He loved landscaping and gardening and transformed their backyard into a picturesque landscape of flowers that surrounded a beautiful miniature village complete with pond and working train track.
Bruce always had a jigsaw puzzle in progress and loved to spend time working on a puzzle in their sunroom - which overlooked their beautiful yard.
Bruce & his wife, Sue, loved traveling together and have so many happy memories of adding new stamps in their passports. Some of their favorite trips were to Ireland, Russia, Switzerland, Austria, England and seeing the Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany. They also always looked forward to their annual trip to Disney World.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, April 6 at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, where family and friends are invited to gather from 9:00 am until the time of the service.
Bruce is survived by his wife of nearly 54 years, Sue; children, William S. Bowers, Jennifer L. (husband, Scott) Howell and Julia A. Bowers; grandchildren, Stephanie (fiancée, Tyler Barrett) Howell, Allison Howell, Kyle Bowers, Sam Pendergast, Lucy Mae Pendergast and Erin Bowers; sister, Mildred Ashenfelter.
Sue would like to say a very special Thank You to IU Health Hospice and for the excellent care he received from Vania, Susan & Rosemary. Their services truly made a difference during a difficult time.
