Bruce Dale Walker
Indianapolis - 61, of Panama City, FL, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away July 13, 2019. He was born October 4, 1957 in Indianapolis to Philip and Carol Walker. Bruce was the former owner of B & B Taverns.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel, 5377 E. Washington St. with funeral services there Thursday at 1:00 p.m.
Bruce is survived by his son, Jeremy Walker (Becky); mother, Carol Powers; and sister, Marcia Sandlin (Ronnie). He was preceded in death by his father, Phil Walker; and brother, Brad Walker. www.shirleybrothers.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 21, 2019