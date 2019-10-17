Resources
Bruce G. Zimmerman

Bruce G. Zimmerman

Bruce passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. He was the son of Ralph E. and Betty M. Zimmerman of Indianapolis. Bruce was a graduate of Shortridge High School and Butler University, where he was a Sigma Chi Fraternity member.

Bruce served in the U.S. Air Force and was an active member of the R. E. Kennington American Legion Post #34. He spent most of his career in sales and marketing with Remington Rand, Honeywell and Xerox, and retired as an insurance broker.

Over the years, Bruce belonged to several organizations, including, the Elks, American Legion, Millersville Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, York Rite, and the Murat Shrine, where he was a charter member of the Murat Yacht Club.

Bruce is survived by his daughters, Heidi Cortese and Virginia "Gigi" Zimmerman; grandson, Thomas; brother, Steve Zimmerman (Sharon); nieces, Dawn Burnett and Rev. Betsy Zimmerman; and his long-time companion, Judy Stephens.

Following cremation, a private burial will be in Cicero Cemetery, Cicero, IN. Memorials may be made to or the Salvation Army.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared online at www.neptunesociety.com/location/indianapolis-cremation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
