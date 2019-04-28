|
|
Bruce Gaines
Indianapolis - Bruce Gains, 88, a lifetime resident of Indiana, has succumbed to a prolonged battle with cancer. Bruce was a supremely kind, intelligent, and loving man. During his years at Shortridge High School, you could find him at Kirschbaum playing basketball with his friends, the "Flicks", who all remained friends their entire lives. He was an active member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity during his time at Butler University. Upon graduation in 1953, he joined the United States Air Force. His father, Orville and mother, Edith were extremely proud of their Lieutenant, Bruce. He chose to go overseas to the base in Sealand, England. While stationed there he met and married his first wife Miriam, who was from Liverpool, England. They had three children from this union: Diana L. Harding, Brian Lewis Gaines, and Jason A. Gaines. In addition to these children was another daughter Alicia Lindgren. When Bruce returned to America he began working for New York Life Insurance Company and Maccabees. Bruce obtained his Indiana Life, Accident and Health License in 1956, his Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) in 1971, his Indiana Property & Casualty License in 1981 and became a Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) in 1984. He became the youngest member of the Million Dollar Round Table in 1959 and went on to sell mortgages, become a real estate broker, and passed the stock exchange test to become a licensed stock exchange broker in 1989. His friend Tommy Tuttle called him "Juicy Brucie" because he was so sweet. He spent his last 43 years with his wife, Dr. Elizabeth Gaines, AKA "Twinkie Moneyhun". They spent much of the winters on Singer Island, on the Atlantic side of Florida, near Palm Beach.
Bruce leaves behind to cherish his memory: his wife, Dr. Elizabeth Gaines; four children; niece, Beverly Parissi from Stuart, Florida; five grandchildren, Damian and Olivia and their great-grandchild Atlas; Jason and Monique's children Alexa and JJ Gaines; Alicia's daughter Truth, who resides with her mother and father in Wentzville, Missouri.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4-8pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park North, 2706 Kessler Blvd. W. Dr., Indianapolis. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:30am at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 7575 Holliday Dr E, Indianapolis. Burial: Washington Park North Cemetery. Immediately following burial, for close friends and family, there will be a Celebration of life at: Laurel Hall, the old Fletcher Mansion in Windridge condominiums, 5395 Emerson Way, Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 28, 2019