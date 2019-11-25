|
Bruce Gordon O'Neal
Bruce Gordon O'Neal, age 87, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. He was born to the late Herbert and Elsie (Cook) O'Neal on March 21, 1932, in Martinsville, Indiana. Bruce was a 1950 graduate of Martinsville High School. He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Indianapolis and retired after 25 years from Chrysler Foundry. Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Mary Roberta (Harding) O'Neal; his loving children, Deborah (Larry) Hamilton, Mark (Debbie) O'Neal and Toni (Paul) Sergi. Bruce was truly blessed with 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild and 1 on the way. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Herbert (June) O'Neal Jr. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 6350 South Mooresville Road, Indianapolis, Indiana 46221. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church. Burial will take place at a later date in Zionsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Ann Catholic Church ministry and/or any Alzheimer's organization. Please share memories and condolences online at www.indianafuneralcare.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019