Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Barclay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce J. Barclay


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bruce J. Barclay Obituary
Bruce J. Barclay

Previously of Indianapolis - Bruce J Barclay passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, May 14, 2019, at 62 years old.

Bruce was born in Washington, IN, the third child of William and Viva Barclay. The family later moved to Indianapolis and Bruce graduated from Marshall High School. A father at 19, Bruce balanced work, school, and his family to earn degrees from Purdue University and Indiana University School of Law. He worked as a patent lawyer for Eli Lilly, then as Deputy General Counsel for Guidant Corp. While he was trained as a lawyer, he enjoyed all aspects of business. Following Guidant, he became CEO for Vascular Architects, in San Jose, CA, SurModics, Inc. in Eden Prairie, MN, and Hansen Medical in Mountain View, CA.

Bruce's greatest joy in life was his family and he loved nothing more than a house full of kids and grandkids. He is survived by his loving wife Susan, their children Kathryn and Caroline, his first wife, Linda Barclay and their children Jason (Sarah) and Jaime Perez (Jake), grandchildren Annie, Will, Beau, Cole, Carter and Kennedy, his father William, his sisters Paula Falkenberg and Juanita Olsen (Alan) and his brother Byron. He was preceded in death by his mother, Viva.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St, Indianapolis, IN. Visitation is from 10:00am to 1:00pm. A private burial will follow at Rossburg Cemetery in New Point, IN.

The family is especially grateful to Dr. Jeffery Wolf and all the amazing nurses at UCSF Hematology/Blood and Marrow Transplant Clinic. If you would like to honor Bruce's memory, donations can be made to:

UCSF Foundation

PO Box 45339

San Francisco, CA 94145-0339

Designate on the memo line that the gift is to support the UCSF Grand Multiple Myeloma Translational Initiative in memory of Bruce Barclay. You can also give online by visiting makeagift.ucsf.edu/grandmmti.

To leave a memory visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from May 19 to May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
Download Now