Bruce J. Barclay
Previously of Indianapolis - Bruce J Barclay passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, May 14, 2019, at 62 years old.
Bruce was born in Washington, IN, the third child of William and Viva Barclay. The family later moved to Indianapolis and Bruce graduated from Marshall High School. A father at 19, Bruce balanced work, school, and his family to earn degrees from Purdue University and Indiana University School of Law. He worked as a patent lawyer for Eli Lilly, then as Deputy General Counsel for Guidant Corp. While he was trained as a lawyer, he enjoyed all aspects of business. Following Guidant, he became CEO for Vascular Architects, in San Jose, CA, SurModics, Inc. in Eden Prairie, MN, and Hansen Medical in Mountain View, CA.
Bruce's greatest joy in life was his family and he loved nothing more than a house full of kids and grandkids. He is survived by his loving wife Susan, their children Kathryn and Caroline, his first wife, Linda Barclay and their children Jason (Sarah) and Jaime Perez (Jake), grandchildren Annie, Will, Beau, Cole, Carter and Kennedy, his father William, his sisters Paula Falkenberg and Juanita Olsen (Alan) and his brother Byron. He was preceded in death by his mother, Viva.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St, Indianapolis, IN. Visitation is from 10:00am to 1:00pm. A private burial will follow at Rossburg Cemetery in New Point, IN.
The family is especially grateful to Dr. Jeffery Wolf and all the amazing nurses at UCSF Hematology/Blood and Marrow Transplant Clinic. If you would like to honor Bruce's memory, donations can be made to:
UCSF Foundation
PO Box 45339
San Francisco, CA 94145-0339
Designate on the memo line that the gift is to support the UCSF Grand Multiple Myeloma Translational Initiative in memory of Bruce Barclay. You can also give online by visiting makeagift.ucsf.edu/grandmmti.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from May 19 to May 23, 2019