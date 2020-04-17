|
|
Bruce Lee Spear
Indianapolis - Bruce Lee Spear, 72, passed away on April 15th in Indianapolis, Indiana. Bruce was born on September 22, 1947 in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Oliver and Florence (Strehle). He grew up in Irvington, on Indianapolis' east side, and graduated from Howe High School. Bruce received an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1970. After graduation, he attended Airborne School and received his Ranger tab at Fort Benning, Georgia. After serving abroad for five years as an officer in the United States Army, Bruce obtained his Master of Business Administration from Indiana University.
Bruce worked as an engineer (in Indianapolis) in the Division of Urban Renewal, and later at several architectural firms, including Congrecare and InterDesign, before retiring in 2006. He was an active member of Little League, the Indianapolis Rotary Club, and the Ronald McDonald House (in support of Riley Children's Hospital). Bruce is survived by his brother Bryan, four children (Erin, Amy, Matthew, and Cortney), and his six grandchildren (Rheagan, Colin, Emma, Reese, Ryann, and Lucas). Funeral services will be held after the pandemic is over.
How could he find incentive in pure frustration… Joy in the bitterness of defeat… Victory in the effort itself, when others around him could find only bitterness in all that was good? With no reason to be himself encouraged… How could he so consistently encourage us?
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020