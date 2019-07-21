Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Marywood Dominican Center
Grand Rapids, MI
Bryan D. Buller M.D.


1949 - 2019
Bryan D. Buller M.D. Obituary
Bryan D. Buller, MD

Indianapolis - 1949~2019

Dr. Bryan Buller, formerly of Grand Rapids, MI, passed away at home in Indianapolis on July 7th, surrounded by family.

Born in Lansing, MI, Bryan spent most of his life in Grand Rapids, MI before moving to Indianapolis. A graduate of Michigan State University and the University of Michigan Medical School, Bryan found his calling in Emergency Medicine. The latter part of his career was dedicated to helping incarcerated individuals with their health, including lending an ear and providing guidance.

Bryan enjoyed spending time in nature: he was an avid fly fisherman (frequently being found with a rod in hand), cherished his summers spent in northern Michigan, and often was out on the water in his sailboat. He loved going on adventures and spending time with friends and family, including his wife, children, stepsons, and new grandson. His children will attest that he always knew the answer to any household problem, and his laugh was infectious to all around him. Bryan was proud to be a friend of Bill W. and is forever sober.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Wilma Buller. He is survived by wife Kerry McHenry, son Adam, daughters Erin and Megan (Kevin Servick), stepsons Liam and Aidan (Palmer), grandson Colin (Servick) as well as brother Levon and sisters Maurita (Holcomb) and Jan (Waters).

A celebration of life will take place on July 27th, 2019, from 2-4 pm at Marywood Dominican Center in Grand Rapids, MI. In lieu of flowers, Bryan's family is requesting donations be made in his memory to / (https://events.doctorswithoutborders.org/campaign/Bryan-Buller-Memorial-Fund), or the Alano Club of Kent County (https://www.gralanoclub.org/).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 21, 2019
