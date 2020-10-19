Bryant Bechtold
Carmel - Bryant Bechtold, son of Naomi and Marty Bechtold of Carmel, passed away Tuesday, October 13th at 24 years young.
Bryant had the kindest of souls and was the most wonderful son, brother, colleague & friend. He was infamous for his "Bryant hugs," which were all but guaranteed to knock the air out of whomever the lucky recipient was. He was generous with his time, his patience & his love, perpetually on a mission to make sure no one felt left out. All were welcome in his home & in his heart.
Bryant had a love for food, and an appetite to match it. His sister remembers driving Bryant to the Costco food court many years ago at his request, only to watch him consume almost an entire Costco-sized pizza as only a teenage boy can do. When they returned home, he ate a carton of blueberries because he "feels healthier this way." He was always quick to share new restaurant finds in whatever city he was living in or travelling to, wanting his family and friends to enjoy the culinary experience as much as he did.
Bry was an avid Purdue Athletics, Indiana Pacers, and Philadelphia Eagles fan, often enjoying these teams' games with the company of his dad. He even joined the Purdue cheerleading team for a while in college, and has kept cheering for them ever since. His love for these teams was similar to his love for his family and friends - proud, unwavering & loyal until the very end.
Bryant is survived by his loving parents, Naomi and Marty Bechtold; his sister, Bridget Ann Bechtold; his cat, Ella Fitzgerald Bechtold; his grandmothers, Bridget Sponsler and Ann Bechtold; and many loving family members and friends. He joins his grandfathers, George Sponsler and Eugene Bechtold in Heaven to watch over all those who adored him.
In-person services will be private, but live-streamed for all who loved Bryant to join. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bry's memory can be directed to the Tyler Trent Courage and Resilience Award & CURE Epilepsy. More information on services & links to these memorials can be found on the Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Mortuary website: www.arnmortuary.com
