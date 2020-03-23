|
|
Buddy Lee Fisher
Clayton - Buddy Lee Fisher, 84 of Clayton, passed away March 21, 2020. He was born on May 31, 1935 in Amo, Indiana, to the late Cecil and Mattie Cox Fisher. He married Mary Lou Thorpe on May 15, 1959 at Stilesville Christian Church. Buddy owned Bud's CB Shop in Belleville for forty years, retiring in 2012, and also worked as an operating engineer for Milestone in Indianapolis. He was a member of the Local #103 Operating Engineers Union and an U. S. Army veteran. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Mary Lou Fisher of Clayton; son, Mark Fisher of Plainfield; daughter, Terri (Ron) Helms of Danville; 3 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and special dogs, Sissy and Helga. His parents and sisters, Lois Miller, Joanne Miller and Betty Stephenson, preceded him in death. Hall-Baker Funeral Home in Plainfield is handling the arrangements. Services will be private due to the Covid-19 pandemic current restrictions in place. Burial will be in Stilesville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020