Buel Dee Napier
Columbus - Buel Dee Napier, 87, of Columbus, IN passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his residence. The Scottsville, KY native was a U. S. Army veteran and lived most of his adult life in Indianapolis and Columbus, IN where he was a retired employee of Cummins Engine Company. He was a dedicated member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and served as a former treasurer. He enjoyed reading his Bible and following Christ, traveling and seeing new places and loved spending time with his wife, family and grandchildren. He was a son of the late Lester Herbert Napier and Eva Meador Napier. He is survived by his wife of 63 years: Treva June Pitchford Napier, Columbus, IN; 3 daughters: Teresa Lynne Napier, Columbus, IN; Karen Dee Napier-Johnson and husband, Bill, Indianapolis, IN; EvaRuth Napier-Beeker and husband, Brent, Constantine, MI; 1 brother: Thomas Napier, Scottsville, KY; 2 sisters: Novada Fishburn, Scottsville, KY and Betty Hogue and husband, Bro. Jimmy, Alvaton, KY; 6 grandchildren: Abbi Johnson, Sara Johnson, Kelsey Johnson-Gilliam (Jarrod), Krista Schrock (Orla), Justin Beeker (Erin), Jenna Beeker; 3 great grandchildren: Hannah Schrock, Natalie Schrock and Luke Beeker. He was preceded in death by 2 sisters: Lela Mae Spears and husband, Bro. Carlene, and Etta Belle Pardue and husband, Sam Robert; a sister-in-law: Sue King Napier; a brother-in-law: Junior Fishburn; his in-laws: Zurl and Ruth Hudson Pitchford. A private funeral service will be held Saturday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Hogue officiating and private burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to the Buel Dee Napier Memorial Fund which may be mailed to Centra Credit Union, 1430 North National Road, Columbus, IN 47201-5577. Funds will be given to Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. www.goadfh.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020