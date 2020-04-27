|
|
Bunny Christine Bartron
Indianapolis - On April 21st, 2020, Bunny Christine (Fivecoat) Bartron 34, passed away unexpectedly in her home in Indianapolis. Bunny was born May 24, 1985. She was a great mother and wife and loved her family dearly. Bunny is survived by her husband, Robert Bartron and her two adorable children, Kalie and Gavin. She was also survived by her mother and father, Ron and Bunny Fivecoat and her siblings Cindy Tarter, Wendy Hoover, Ronald L. Fivecoat, and Tina Fivecoat along with all of their spouses and 13 nieces and nephews. She will be missed dearly by each and every member of her family. Bunny will be best remembered for her infectious laugh, great sense of humor, beautiful smile, and piercing blue eyes. Private family service held on April 28, 2020, Entrusted to Indiana Memorial Cremation and Funeral Care.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020