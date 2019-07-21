|
|
Byron Douglas Koch
Carmel - Byron Douglas Koch, 67, of Carmel passed away suddenly June 16, 2019 while vacationing in Aruba.
Byron was born August 8, 1951 in Indianapolis to Dr. Elmer L. Koch and
Geraldine (Rea) Koch. While he grew up in Danville, IN, he graduated from St. John's Military Academy in Delafield, Wisconsin in 1970. Byron graduated from Valparaiso University in 1974 with a degree in Business Administration where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University in 1980. He married Susan Martin May 20, 1995.
Byron was an Eagle Scout, Cub Scout Pack leader and Sunday School teacher, and longtime member of ASHRAE. His interests included spending time with family, travel, reading, spin classes and working on home projects.
Byron's career with A.B. Young Company spanned 35 years, becoming President in 2012. He truly enjoyed selling boilers and combustion equipment. He set the bar for integrity, perseverance and compassion. He took great pride in providing solutions and excellent service to his customers. He was respected by the manufacturers he represented, engineers, contractors and his associates.
Byron is survived by his wife of 24 years, Susan Koch, daughter, Emily Koch Chamberlain (Lee), stepson, Andrew Morrison (Amanda), grandsons, Liam and James Chamberlain, brother, Robert Koch (Pamela) and sister, Barbara Koch Gilmore (Mike).
Byron will be remembered for his gentle spirit, his sense of humor, his very kind heart, and devotion to his family. The Celebration of Byron's life will take place July 26th at Grace Church (Fishers Campus), 12450 Olio Road, Fishers, Indiana. Visitation will be from 4pm to 6pm followed immediately by the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Byron D. Koch to the or Grace Church Fishers Outreach Programs.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 21, 2019