Byron L. (Leo) Doepker
Indianapolis - 82, passed away on March 23, 2020. He was preceeded in death by his loving wife Mary (McGrath) Doepker, his parents, Ott & Louise Doepker, and sister, Beverly Bills. He is survived by his children Donald (Kara) Doepker, Dianne (Mike) Decatur, Grandchildren, Brittany (Michael) Stearman, Jorden Doepker, and Kyle Doepker, Great-grandchildren, Hudson Miller, Weston Miller, and Bennett Stearman. Leo was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, and long-time member of the Beech Grove Eagles #4167, Moose lodge #1883, and American Legion. Retiring from General Motors in 1993, he was commonly known as 'Doggie' by his buddies at Detroit Diesel Allison. He loved his family, fishing, travel, a good joke, and music. He could play almost any instrument, was a fantastic writer, and blessed many friends & family members with his 'special occasion' poetry. He was treated to a cross-country, RV family road trip for his 80th birthday which he said was one of the highlights of his life. He'll be remembered for his generosity, sense of humor, love of a great party & any opportunity to dance.
A private family funeral will be held at Calvary Cemetery. A public Memorial Mass will be held at a latter date. Services entrusted to Little and Sons Beech Grove Funeral Home
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020