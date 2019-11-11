|
C. Bruce Haddix
Indianapolis - C. Bruce Haddix, 67, is now in the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, having passed on November 5, 2019. Visitation: Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00pm and Saturday morning from 9:00 - 11:00am at G.H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue. The Funeral Service will be on Saturday at 11:30am at Center United Methodist Church, 5445 Bluff Rd, Indpls, 46217. A Private burial will be held by the family. For full obituary please visit, www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019