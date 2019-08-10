|
C. Joseph Ludlow
Modesto - C. Joseph Ludlow Born July 5,1939. Died May 23, 2019 Modesto Ca.
Born and raised in Hillsboro Indiana. Son of Gretchen & JL Ludlow Obtained a PHD from Berkeley Ca. Had his own company, Eagle Seeds. Resided in Modesto Ca until his passing. Joe is Living in the Hearts of those He Touched For Nothing Loved is Ever Lost And Joe Was Loved So Much "I Walk with the LORD" Remembering "Joe", "JoJo" Ludlow. I Love you, Then, Now, And Forever.
Mary
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 10, 2019