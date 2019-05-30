Services
Craig Funeral Home
3447 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46205
(317) 923-1359
Wake
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Indianapolis - Mr. Cain L. Powe, 82,of Indianapolis, IN passed away on Tue, May 21, 2019. Cain retired in 1992 after working for many trucking companies to include McLean and Roadway. He retired with 25 years of service as a Teamster. He is survived by his son Glenn Powe and daughters Bonita Powe, Donna Powe and Lisa Bivens. Celebration of Life Service is Sat June 1st, 10AM Wake; 12 PM Service both at Craig Funeral Home 3447 N. College Ave.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 30, 2019
