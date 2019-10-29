|
|
Calvert Ambrose Jared II
Boulder City, NV - Calvert Ambrose Jared II, 74, passed away peacefully on Sept 20, 2019 at his home in Boulder City, NV.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline (Francis) Howington, his father, Calvert Ambrose Jared, both of Indiana, and his sister Dorla Romaine Koelling, from Oregon.
Cal leaves his beloved son, Brian Jared and his wife Etsuko Abe, of Chicago IL, his grandchildren (Brian's daughter and son), Ai Nicolo Jared and Reese Michael Jared of Indianapolis IN, his treasured niece Ronda Case and her husband David Case of Missoula MT, their grown children: Devin, Laura, Matthew and his wife Heidi, Nicholas Arnold and his wife Lydia, along with 10 great-great nieces and nephews.
Born in Clinton, IN on July 29, 1945, Cal was an intelligent, motivated man with a love for education. Always learning, Cal was an avid reader, often reading multiple books at a time. He was a lover of media, news, and politics; always keeping up on current affairs. One of his proudest accomplishments was achieving his Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1967 from Butler's University in Indianapolis, Indiana. He worked as an Actuary with High Honors, in Chicago Il, for many years, and ran the Melbourne, Australia office for the prestigious Deloite and Touche Accounting and Professional Services Firm for five years before he retired. After retirement, Cal went on to study for and receive his Graduate Degree (Masters of Business Administration) at Marysville University of St. Louis, in St. Louis Missouri in 1995.
Cal had many academic accomplishments during his career. One of his defining moments was a paper he wrote for a Journal, entitled "The Transactions of Society of Actuaries" published in 1974. He also graduated with Honors and at the top of his clais, ranked #1, when he earned his Master's degree. A man of -many interests and hobbies, Cal loved watching sports, live or on television. He couldn't pick a favorite ...Baseball, Football, Tennis, Track, Cycling ...even Golf! He would attend baseball games with his niece, Ronda, with whom he shared a lifetime bond, and her family when he was in Missoula, and was able to attend some big games when he lived in Indianapolis and Chicago. He even attended as many track events for one of his great-great niece's as he could; enjoying every minute. In his 40's & 50's he took up running, and he participated in many Marathons.
His family is planning a celebration of his life sometime in July 2020. This will take place in Oregon. Graveside service in Oakridge OR and celebration to take place on the Oregon Beach. If you would like to attend, please contact family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019