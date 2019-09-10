Services
Avon Christian Church
7236 E County Road 100 S
Avon, IN 46123
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Avon Christian Church
7236 E County Rd 100 S
Avon, IN
Calvin Bruce (Bud) Ewoldsen


1931 - 2019
Calvin Bruce (Bud) Ewoldsen Obituary
Calvin Bruce (Bud) Ewoldsen

- - Calvin Bruce (Bud) Ewoldsen, 88, passed away Sunday September 8, 2019 at Aspen Trace, Greenwood, IN. Born May 1, 1931 to Calvin B. and Pauline Ayles Ewoldsen in Sheridan, WY,.the younger of 2 children. Bud graduated from Sheridan High School and attended Brigham Young University before marrying Helen M. Jasperson of Covington, IN. Bud & Helen met at Eaton's Ranch, Wolf, WY where they both worked.

In 1951, Bud began his lifetime career with GM living in his beloved Avon, IN home for more than 50 years with Helen and children George, Nels, Amy. Predeceased by infant son Daniel Bruce, Helen, wife of 55 years, and grandson Steven Calvin Brown.

Bud & Helen enjoyed travel, dancing and hosting family in their Parke Country vacation home frequented by 3 surviving children and 5 grandchildren. Bud is survived by George, Nels, Amy; 4 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Celebration of Life services will be held 4 pm Saturday October 12, 2019 Avon Christian Church 7236 E County Rd 100 S, Avon, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House Central Indiana, 435 Limestone St. Indianapolis, IN 46202-2819.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
