Mar. 4, 1968 - Dec. 9, 2011



The family salutes you on the day you were born. Since you've been gone we feel forlorn but we know through your love and kindness manifested on Earth. Instead of death we celebrate your birth. We love you so much our hearts cry loving tears. Your love we will always revere. Even though our hearts cry a silent thunderous piercing pain. We go on knowing our love is eternal and loving memories of you we will sustain.

The Wares, Cooks, Harts, Barnes and Extended Family

Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 4, 2019
