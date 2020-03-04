|
|
Cook
In Loving Memory of
Calvin "Keith" Cook
Mar. 4, 1968 - Dec. 9, 2011
Acknowledging the date of your birth. Life is an enigma sometimes many things unexplained. Your family and friends are missing you and that will eternally remain unchanged. Your contagious smile and intellect we will never forget and cherish. The pain in our hearts are running a marathon and won't reach the finish line until we perish. The memories of you will never run away. Our infinite love for you is felt in our hearts every day.
The Wares, Cooks,
Harts, Barnes,
and Extended Family
.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 4, 2020