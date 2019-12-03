|
|
Calvin E. "Gene' Goffner
Atlanta - Calvin Eugene (Gene) Goffner, 92 years old, passed away at Powder Springs Transitional Care, Atlanta, Georgia on December 2, 2019
Gene was born on May 15, 1927 to the late Eugene and Ada Hartwell Goffner in Vincennes, Indiana.
He attended schools in Vincennes, Indiana. He worked for 12 years with Sears and Roebuck, Vincennes, Indiana before accepting a position with Vincennes University. He retired as a Vincennes University Police Officer in 1990. Gene enjoyed a number of retirement jobs including working as the train engineer for the Indianapolis Zoo train.
He loved fishing, playing cards and was an avid sports fan. In addition to these hobbies, he enjoyed extensive traveling with his wife, Patty. Their travels took them to many continents and many Caribbean Islands, venturing to Hawaii, Paris, London, Bahamas, Curacao and experiencing a photo safari with ASPCA advocate actress Amanda Blake in Kenya, Africa. His most memorable trips included his numerous Alaskan fishing trips with longtime buddies. For their 50th Wedding Anniversary, Gene and his wife treated all five daughters and numerous grandchildren to a family vacation and retreat to Montego Bay, Jamaica.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Orville, Curtis, William and sisters: Hallie, Goldia, Cora and Lucille, a special angel, great grandson Jeffrey Scott Dillon, Jr. and his very special angel granddaughter Shelbey Domonique Goffner.
In addition to his wife of 69 years, Patty Malone Goffner, his survivors include his brother George Goffner, his five daughters, Regina F. Killebrew, Donna L. Harrison (Johnny), Tracy L. Jones (Eugene), Toni L. Mays (Melvin), Sandra G. Goffner-Williams (Perry), 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephew.
A private ceremony is scheduled.
Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019