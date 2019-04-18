Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
(317) 251-5959
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Covenant Community Church
5640 Cooper Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin Franklin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Calvin Franklin Obituary
Calvin Franklin

Indianapolis - 85, departed April 14, 2019 in Northwest Healthcare Center in Indianapolis, IN. Calvin is survived by his loving wife Marie Franklin, daughter Engela (Frank) Barnes and grandson Charles Mays.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 11-12pm at Covenant Community Church, 5640 Cooper Road, Indianapolis, IN 46228.

Funeral Service will follow at 12pm. Burial will be held at Washington Park North Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
Download Now