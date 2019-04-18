|
|
Calvin Franklin
Indianapolis - 85, departed April 14, 2019 in Northwest Healthcare Center in Indianapolis, IN. Calvin is survived by his loving wife Marie Franklin, daughter Engela (Frank) Barnes and grandson Charles Mays.
Visitation will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 11-12pm at Covenant Community Church, 5640 Cooper Road, Indianapolis, IN 46228.
Funeral Service will follow at 12pm. Burial will be held at Washington Park North Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 18, 2019