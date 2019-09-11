Services
Calvin J. Finney


1925 - 2019
Calvin J. Finney Obituary
Indianapolis - Calvin J. Finney, 93, Indianapolis, passed away September 5, 2019. Mr. Finney was born December 4, 1925, in Marshall, Illinois, to the late Calvin Jonathan Finney and Mary Ellen (McFarling). Survivors include three sons, Steven, Charles, and Timothy Finney; one daughter, Denise Schwedler; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to read the complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
