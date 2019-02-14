|
|
Cameron Douglas Powell
Indianapolis - Cameron Douglas Powell, 17, passed away on February 9, 2019. Cameron attended The Orchard School, Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School and North Central High School. He loved sports and played baseball, basketball and soccer. Mostly, Cameron loved his family and friends, and he knew they loved him deeply in return. They will miss his constant smile.
Family and friends will celebrate Cameron's life on Saturday, February 16th at 2:00 p.m. at St. Luke's Methodist Church, 100 W. 86th St., Indianapolis. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Riley Children's Foundation.
Cameron is survived by his parents Jay and Amy Powell; brothers Benjamin and Max Powell; grandparents Jim and Beth Chandler and Bill and Shirley Powell; aunts and uncles Jamy and Gregg Brase, Bryan and Mary Chandler, Beth and Drake Durnell, Dan Powell, and Jeff Powell; and cousins Chandler and Samantha Brase, Clare, Lee and Beck Chandler, Isabella and Eli Durnell, and Abby and Lauren Powell.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 14, 2019