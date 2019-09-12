Services
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 381-7100
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:30 PM
Wheeler Mission Men's Residential Center
245 North Delaware Street
Indianapolis, IN
Resources
Candce Kaye Maximoff


1956 - 2019
Candce Kaye Maximoff Obituary
Candce Kaye Maximoff

Indianapolis - age 62, passed away on July 9, 2019. Candace was born July 26, 1956 in Indianapolis, IN.

She worked as an administrative specialist for 13 years at Wheeler Mission.

She is preceded in death by parents Carl Eugene and Rosemary Greenwood Davis. She is survived by her aunts Sally Lund and Emma Lou Warmoth.

A memorial service for Candace will be held Thursday September 19 at 6:30 at the Wheeler Mission Men's Residential Center at 245 North Delaware Street, Indianapolis with a gathering starting at 4:30 pm.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com for the Maximoff family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019
