Candce Kaye Maximoff
Indianapolis - age 62, passed away on July 9, 2019. Candace was born July 26, 1956 in Indianapolis, IN.
She worked as an administrative specialist for 13 years at Wheeler Mission.
She is preceded in death by parents Carl Eugene and Rosemary Greenwood Davis. She is survived by her aunts Sally Lund and Emma Lou Warmoth.
A memorial service for Candace will be held Thursday September 19 at 6:30 at the Wheeler Mission Men's Residential Center at 245 North Delaware Street, Indianapolis with a gathering starting at 4:30 pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019