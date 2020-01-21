|
Candice D. McCutchen
Indianapolis - Candice D. McCutchen 39, of Indianapolis, was called home on January 14, 2020
A memorial concert will be held in her honor Friday, January 24, 2020 at Little Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Her Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, 12 Noon at Little Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Friends may call from 10 AM until time of service. Burial in Washington Park North Cemetery.
Arrangements Entrusted to: Dixon Memorial Chapel
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020