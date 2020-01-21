Resources
More Obituaries for Candice McCutchen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Candice D. McCutchen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Candice D. McCutchen Obituary
Candice D. McCutchen

Indianapolis - Candice D. McCutchen 39, of Indianapolis, was called home on January 14, 2020

A memorial concert will be held in her honor Friday, January 24, 2020 at Little Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Her Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, 12 Noon at Little Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Friends may call from 10 AM until time of service. Burial in Washington Park North Cemetery.

Arrangements Entrusted to: Dixon Memorial Chapel
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Candice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -