Candy Short
Indianapolis - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Candy Lou Short (nee Purcell) on September 6, 2020. She was born in Fort Worth, Texas on May 28, 1946. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Jimmye and Roy Purcell, and she is survived in legacy by her husband, Steven E. Short, her sons Ryan Short (Emily), Randall Short, and grandchildren, Noah, Elliot, and Arabella Short. She is also survived by her cousins, Carol (Phil) Hendrickson and Larry Armstrong. Special mention and thanks to her extended family and caregivers, Roberto and Thelma Castaneda and family for the kindness and invaluable care and comfort shown to Candy over the years.
Candy graduated from Southport High School and Purdue University where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. Upon graduation, she briefly taught school at Patricia Stevens Finishing School and middle school in Ponce, Puerto Rico.
What would be most important to her is for us to share how much she LOVED being a mother. She generously and unconditionally gave her love to many and was loved back tenfold. All who knew her would say she loved life and especially her two sons with the enduring support of her husband, Steve. Those that met and knew her as a friend will always remember her loyalty, her wonderful sense of adventure and her helpful nature. She had a special group of friends known as the "lunch bunch" who gathered regularly and missed her greatly when she was no longer able to participate due to her illness. An avid traveler and a great cook and entertainer, Candy enjoyed beach trips, eating great food, and relaxing with family and friends. If you were blessed to spend time with her, you knew that when she was talking to you, you were the center of her universe. She celebrated your accomplishments and successes as if they were hers and carried the weight and pain of your problems when you were faced with adversity, never burdening you with any of her own. Later, after her familial inherited Huntington's disease set in and her world got smaller, she didn't quietly give up but stayed strong in spirit despite being physically weakened.
The family wishes for those who desire to make a memorial contribution, in lieu of flowers, to make a donation to the Carol Armstrong Hendrickson Supplemental Needs Trust, 161 Stone Mill Drive, Martinez, GA 30907, for the benefit of Candy's first cousin with Huntington's disease.
Please join us to celebrate the life of Candy L. Short on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 10:00am -1:00pm at G.H Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. St. Rd. 135, Greenwood, IN, with the service at 1:00pm. Expressions of love and sympathy may be placed and viewed online at www.ghherrmann.com
.