GRUNDY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC.
2357 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208-5521
(317) 925-2323
CAnnie Jewell Lewis Adams


cAnnie Jewell Lewis Adams

- - Annie Jewell Lewis Adams passed away May 13, 2019. Born September 13, 1946, to the late Carlton and Odessa Sharp Lewis. Ann was a member of the Ebenezer MBC and the Usher Board while also serving as a member of Union District Ushers.

She leaves to cherish her memory four daughters, Cassandra, Crystal, Bonnie and Tonya. Ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Two brothers, Carlton Lewis Jr. (Delana), Jeff Lewis (Juanita) and two sisters, Myrtis Ross and R. Maxine White.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 25, 2019
