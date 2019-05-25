|
Annie Jewell Lewis Adams
- - Annie Jewell Lewis Adams passed away May 13, 2019. Born September 13, 1946, to the late Carlton and Odessa Sharp Lewis. Ann was a member of the Ebenezer MBC and the Usher Board while also serving as a member of Union District Ushers.
She leaves to cherish her memory four daughters, Cassandra, Crystal, Bonnie and Tonya. Ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Two brothers, Carlton Lewis Jr. (Delana), Jeff Lewis (Juanita) and two sisters, Myrtis Ross and R. Maxine White.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 25, 2019