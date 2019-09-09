Services
Hartley Funeral Homes
209 W Jackson St
Cicero, IN 46034
(317) 984-3614
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Carey Willing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carey Maurice Willing


1959 - 2019
Carey Maurice Willing Obituary
Carey Maurice Willing, age 59, of Cicero, IN passed away September 4, 2019 at St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital.

He was born October 2, 1959 at Logansport, IN to Maurice and Theresa Ann (Casper) Willing.

He was a graduate of Carmel High School. He had been a semi-truck driver for over 20 years, then later managed a lawn care business.

Carey enjoyed playing the guitar, country music, boating, fishing and just being outdoors.

He is survived by his mother: Theresa Willing of Carmel, IN and three sons: Nick Willing and Kyle Willing both of Noblesville, IN and Corey Willing of Cicero, IN, a sister: Kelly Kenworthy of Indianapolis, IN and three brothers: Mickey Willing of Greenfield, IN, Randall Willing of Linton, IN and Scotty Willing of Leesville, SC.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 7:00 P.M at Hartley Funeral Homes Cicero Chapel, 209 West Jackson Street, Cicero, IN 46034 with Pastor Douglas Gast officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until time of the services. Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children's Foundation, P.O. Box 1787, Indianapolis, IN 46206-1787. You may send condolences at www.hartleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
