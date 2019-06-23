|
|
Carl Allen Schultz
Indianapolis - Carl A Schultz, 67, Indianapolis passed June 15, 2019. He was born on Feb. 24, 1952 to Mr. & Mrs. Joesph Schultz. He is preceded in death by his wife Patti, parents, and brother Donald. He is survived by is son Richard (wife Danielle), sister Linda Shonk, and 4 grandchildren.
Celebration of life will be held June 25 from 3 to 7pm, also June 26 from 10 to 11am, service following at 11am at Indiana Memorial Cremation & Funeral Care, burial at Crown Hill.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 23, 2019