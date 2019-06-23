Services
Indiana Memorial Cremation and Funeral Care
3562 W. 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46222
(317) 637-5333
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Indianapolis - Carl A Schultz, 67, Indianapolis passed June 15, 2019. He was born on Feb. 24, 1952 to Mr. & Mrs. Joesph Schultz. He is preceded in death by his wife Patti, parents, and brother Donald. He is survived by is son Richard (wife Danielle), sister Linda Shonk, and 4 grandchildren.

Celebration of life will be held June 25 from 3 to 7pm, also June 26 from 10 to 11am, service following at 11am at Indiana Memorial Cremation & Funeral Care, burial at Crown Hill.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 23, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
