Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McGonigle Funeral Home
Sharon, PA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
McGonigle Funeral Home
Sharon, PA
Bloomington - Carl D. Casteel, 90 of Bloomington, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away on July 25, 2019 at IU Health Bloomington Hospice House. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at McGonigle Funeral Home in Sharon, Pennsylvania. Visitation will be held from 4-7 on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 30, 2019
