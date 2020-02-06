|
|
Carl Edward Kenworthy
Reelsville - Carl Edward Kenworthy, 78, of Reelsville, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Carl graduated from Ladoga High School in 1960. After graduation he served in the United States Air Force until February 1965, stationed at the Azores Islands. Fate took Carl to Luke AF Base outside of Phoenix where he met the love of his life, Margo Wood. They were married 55 years ago this week on Feb. 6, 1965. After being discharged, Indy became their home. For five decades Carl continued growing his network to allow him to open Kenworthy Plumbing. Upon his retirement in Sept. of 2010, he and Margo moved to their property in Reelsville, IN. They were able to spend time with family, vacation in their RV, and enjoy NASCAR racing.
Carl is survived by his wife, Margo; children, Scott Kenworthy, Dianne (Randy) Asbury, and Mary (Cory) Lookebill; grandchildren, GT, Dylan (Linda Sue), Haylee, & Tatom; a great granddaughter, Brynlee; and step sister, Sue Dodd. He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Kenworthy; mother, Anna Mary Marie Miller and six siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Hopkins-Rector Funeral Home, Greencastle, IN. Interment will follow at the Boone-Hutcheson Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM on Monday until time of service at the funeral home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020