Carl Singleton
Carl Edward Singleton

Carl Edward Singleton

Carl Edward Singleton
Carl Edward Singleton

Indianapolis - Carl Edward Singleton Jr. passed away on Friday, April 23, 2020 at the age of 96. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on June 15, 1923 to parents Carl and Sylvia (Marsh) Singleton, who proceeded him in death. Carl was also preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Audrey, and siblings: Martha Roth, Leo Singleton, and Mary Wentworth. He is survived by his children: Judy Jeffries, Ed (Debbie) Singleton, Joe (Jackie) Singleton; grandchildren: Ryan Singleton, Courtney Singleton, Nathan Singleton, Laura Laskowski, Lisa Hoffman, and Erica Higgins; as well as eight great-grandchildren.

Carl was a World War II veteran, stationed in the Philippines. He worked at Link Belt from the age of 19 until he retired at 59. After retirement he continued working by helping out family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, trapshooting, and socializing with friends and family. He was an accomplished trap shooter and was inducted into the Trap Shooting Hall of Fame in 2002. Family and friends meant the most to him, and he will be incredibly missed by all those whose lives he has touched. He was an amazing man. A celebration of Carl's life will be held at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
