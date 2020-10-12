1/1
Carl F. Barrow Sr.
1938 - 2020
Carl F. Barrow, Sr.

Greenfield - Carl Franklin Barrow, Sr., age 81, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was born in Corydon, Indiana on December 9, 1938 to Homer and Clara (Mathes) Barrow. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force.

He was a chief electrical estimator and owner of Flex-N-Things in Indianapolis. Carl was a member of the Blue Lodge and Scottish Rite, where he was a 32nd degree mason. He was well known and loved by many for his wit and charm.

Carl is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sylvia Barrow; daughter, Jeannie (Cliff) Blizzard; grandchildren, Randy A. Bratton, Annie Bratton, D'Ann (Trevor) McGeehon, and Nick (Rachel) England; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will be held on October 17, 2020, from 10-2 at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory in Greenfield. As a reminder, masks are required in public indoor spaces and please practice social distancing.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Erlewein Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Erlewein Mortuary
1484 W. US Hwy. 40
Greenfield, IN 46140
(317) 467-4918
