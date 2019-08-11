|
Carl J. Sandy
Lafayette - Carl J. Sandy, 84, of Lafayette, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born March 26, 1935, in Cairo, OH, to the late John and Julia Flynn Sandy.
He was an Attorney in Lafayette, admitted to the bar in 1966. He graduated from Butler University and Indiana University School of Law (J.D. 1966). He was recognized by the Indiana State Bar Association for 50 years of service to the legal profession. He was a lifetime member of USAC and known for his #16 Midget.
Surviving along with his wife of 40 years, Carol (Eberle), are his sons Duane A. (Toni) Sandy of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, Matt S. (Kelle) Sandy of Lafayette, C. Troy Sandy of Lafayette, his 3 grandchildren and great grandsons.
Visitation will be from 3:00pm until the time of the memorial service at 7:00pm on Friday August 16th at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 11, 2019