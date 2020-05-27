Carl John Gahwiler, 77, passed away May 11, 2020 from complications after heart surgery for mitral valve repair. He was in the hospital 60 days before coming home where he was surrounded by the love of his family for his final hours.
Carl was born March 12, 1943 to Joseph and Adeline Gahwiler in Monroe, Wisconsin. Along with an older brother and a younger sister Carl grew up on a small dairy farm near Blanchardville, where he learned a strong work ethic. He attended Blanchardville High School where he was president of his high school class and co-captain of his football team. He grew up without TV until the age of 17. He played games with his family, invented games, read, and listened to the radio. Due to the demands of farm work and milking cows there was little chance for travel. Carl made up for that by becoming an international businessman who managed and traveled most areas of the world and loved working with the people.
In 1966 Carl graduated from Iowa State University, began his 33 1/2 year career with Eli Lilly and Company, and married Donna Jeanine Sue Thornton. They would have celebrated 54 years of marriage in July.
Carl was known for his sense of humor, his intelligence, his love of family, and his integrity. A devout man, he was known to pray everyday for years for friends and family, though he did not believe in pushing his religion on others. He loved history and maps. He got his Master's Degree from Butler University in economics, in which he had a lifelong interest. Most of his career with ELANCO, where he eventually became an executive director. In addition to Indianapolis he took his family to live in St. Louis, MO; Taipei, Taiwan; and Kobe, Japan. In retirement he was active traveling, in the Indianapolis Hosta Society, a multiple past president of the Indiana Council on World Affairs. He belonged to St. Monica Catholic Church.
Many who worked for him described him as the best boss they ever had. He had a keen ability to focus on the purpose of the job but always kept the philosophy of Eli Lilly, the founder of the company, that the people who worked there were the greatest asset. He treated others with respect no matter their nationality or the color of their skin.
Carl is survived by his wife, Donna, their 4 children: Christina (Geoff) Spiess and Carla Taylor of Carmel, IN; Lisa (Zach) Newcomer of Mequon, WI; Paul J. Gahwiler of Indianapolis, IN; 7 grandchildren; 2 siblings, Joe (Bonnie) Gahwiler of MN and Mary Reich of WI; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, both in the U.S. and in Switzerland. Due to COVID restrictions services are private but check for a link at FlannerBuchanan.com to view online. Visitation will be at Flanner Buchanan, Zionsville, IN from 5-8 pm, Wednesday, June 3. Funeral is 11 am, Thursday, June 4. Social distancing will be maintained and face masks are requested. A memorial mass open to the public will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions honoring Carl may be sent to Food For The Poor at www.foodforthepoor.org. Comments and condolences can be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.co/obits.
Carl was born March 12, 1943 to Joseph and Adeline Gahwiler in Monroe, Wisconsin. Along with an older brother and a younger sister Carl grew up on a small dairy farm near Blanchardville, where he learned a strong work ethic. He attended Blanchardville High School where he was president of his high school class and co-captain of his football team. He grew up without TV until the age of 17. He played games with his family, invented games, read, and listened to the radio. Due to the demands of farm work and milking cows there was little chance for travel. Carl made up for that by becoming an international businessman who managed and traveled most areas of the world and loved working with the people.
In 1966 Carl graduated from Iowa State University, began his 33 1/2 year career with Eli Lilly and Company, and married Donna Jeanine Sue Thornton. They would have celebrated 54 years of marriage in July.
Carl was known for his sense of humor, his intelligence, his love of family, and his integrity. A devout man, he was known to pray everyday for years for friends and family, though he did not believe in pushing his religion on others. He loved history and maps. He got his Master's Degree from Butler University in economics, in which he had a lifelong interest. Most of his career with ELANCO, where he eventually became an executive director. In addition to Indianapolis he took his family to live in St. Louis, MO; Taipei, Taiwan; and Kobe, Japan. In retirement he was active traveling, in the Indianapolis Hosta Society, a multiple past president of the Indiana Council on World Affairs. He belonged to St. Monica Catholic Church.
Many who worked for him described him as the best boss they ever had. He had a keen ability to focus on the purpose of the job but always kept the philosophy of Eli Lilly, the founder of the company, that the people who worked there were the greatest asset. He treated others with respect no matter their nationality or the color of their skin.
Carl is survived by his wife, Donna, their 4 children: Christina (Geoff) Spiess and Carla Taylor of Carmel, IN; Lisa (Zach) Newcomer of Mequon, WI; Paul J. Gahwiler of Indianapolis, IN; 7 grandchildren; 2 siblings, Joe (Bonnie) Gahwiler of MN and Mary Reich of WI; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, both in the U.S. and in Switzerland. Due to COVID restrictions services are private but check for a link at FlannerBuchanan.com to view online. Visitation will be at Flanner Buchanan, Zionsville, IN from 5-8 pm, Wednesday, June 3. Funeral is 11 am, Thursday, June 4. Social distancing will be maintained and face masks are requested. A memorial mass open to the public will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions honoring Carl may be sent to Food For The Poor at www.foodforthepoor.org. Comments and condolences can be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.co/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 27 to May 31, 2020.