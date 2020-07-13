Carl John Getz, Jr.Indianapolis - Carl John Getz Jr. died Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the age of 99 years. Carl passed away peacefully in his sleep in his room at the Copper Trace assisted living center in Westfield.Carl was born in Fort Wayne on March 13, 1921. He was the third child of Carl J. Getz Sr. and Irene Comparet. He moved with his family to Indianapolis in 1936, at age 15.Carl graduated from Shortridge High School in 1940 and later attended Butler University, where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. During World War II, Carl put his college education on hold to serve in the U.S. Navy. While in the Navy, he spent two years in Europe and a third year in the United States. After serving in the Navy, he returned to Butler to finish his senior year of college.Carl married Patricia Ely on Feb. 7, 1948. Carl and Patricia enjoyed a loving marriage and a close parenting partnership for 71 years.Carl was employed by Burroughs Corp. (now known as Unisys) for 34 years, before his retirement in 1983. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Indianapolis and the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion in Carmel, Indiana.Carl was an avid sailor who spent his childhood summers at his family's cottage on Clear Lake, in northern Indiana. He was proud of the fact that he taught all seven of his children sailing and other water sports. He took similar pride in the fact that his children collectively completed 32 years of college education.Carl is survived by two daughters, Kathryn P. Howard of Tucson, Arizona, and Jeanne M. Loughery (Mark) of Indianapolis; four sons, Thomas J. Getz (Lucy) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Robert E. Getz of Red Feather Lakes, Colorado, Carl J. Getz III (Laura) of Chicago, and William A. Getz (Shirley) of Indianapolis; his son in law Keith Gerbers of Fort Wayne; 15 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; and his sister in law, Katie Ely Obrien.Carl was preceded in death by wife, Patricia, who died in December 2019; their oldest child, Deborah A. Gerbers of Fort Wayne, who passed away in October 2019; his siblings Thomas A. Getz, who passed away in 2012, and Geraldine Getz Ward, who passed away in 2003; and his brother in law John W. Ely, who passed away in 2015.A funeral Mass for Carl was held on Tuesday, July 14, at Christ the King Catholic Church. Following the Mass, Carl's family laid him to rest next to his beloved Patricia at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Indianapolis.Carl's children thank all of the dedicated nurses and other staff members at the Copper Trace assisted living center in Westfield — including Lindsay, Heather, Tonya, Aiyana, Candace, Shelli and their colleagues — for their excellent and compassionate care of Carl and Patricia in the last years of their lives.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clear Lake Township Land Conservancy, 111 Gecowets Drive, Fremont, IN 46737.